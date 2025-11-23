61,100 Shares in ProKidney Corp. $PROK Purchased by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProKidney by 106.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ProKidney by 49.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProKidney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 65,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PROK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProKidney in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ProKidney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other news, Director Brian Jg Pereira sold 502,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $1,190,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROK opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. ProKidney Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.75.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Research analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

