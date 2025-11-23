Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK Stake Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Kinetik in the first quarter valued at about $102,124,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,608,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kinetik in the first quarter worth approximately $10,388,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in Kinetik by 32.0% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 779,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinetik by 37.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 606,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 164,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KNTK. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kinetik from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of KNTK opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.07. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $67.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $463.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $276,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,687,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,486,934.87. This represents a 0.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.