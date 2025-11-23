Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Heritage Financial Corporation $HFWA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.09% of Heritage Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Heritage Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 62,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $790.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFWA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

