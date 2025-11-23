Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $707,000 Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 97,679 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,072,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,874,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,722,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $607,373,000 after buying an additional 592,321 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,040,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $436,883,000 after buying an additional 2,698,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,442,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $364,775,000 after acquiring an additional 790,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,823,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $382,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. Susquehanna upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $67.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 360,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $22,698,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $6,499,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,637.65. The trade was a 87.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $126,218,200 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

