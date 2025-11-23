Cadre Holdings, Inc. $CDRE Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.05% of Cadre worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cadre by 48.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 43.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Cadre during the first quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadre during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Cadre by 24,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Cadre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Cadre from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cadre in a research note on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Cadre

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,257,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $49,024,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,294. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Performance

NYSE CDRE opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Cadre had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $155.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cadre has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Cadre Profile

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

