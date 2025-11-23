Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $122,905,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $70,965,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,138,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,660 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,947,000 after purchasing an additional 989,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $24,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Norman L. Wright purchased 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,334.31. This represents a 28.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 38,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. This represents a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Up 4.9%

OPCH stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

