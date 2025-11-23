Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 3,350 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,741.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,202 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 17.0% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 7,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.13.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $339.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.93. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.61 and a 1 year high of $343.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.