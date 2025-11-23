Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 34,298 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,145,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,816,936. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Squadron Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,145,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,816,936. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,917,500 shares of company stock worth $35,574,664 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

