Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $653,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,546.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after buying an additional 256,880 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 28,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $5,116,803.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,206,681.51. This represents a 33.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $126,448.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,393.28. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,530. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $193.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

