Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $676,000 in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,067,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 42.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,929,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,740,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,415,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,769,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ESAB Corporation has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.84.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.57 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

