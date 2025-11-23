Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of EverQuote as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVER. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 348,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 358.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 54,741 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 99,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Activity

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $352,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,242.60. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $126,762.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 115,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,574.20. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,779 shares of company stock worth $972,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Up 4.7%

EverQuote stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $880.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.53. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 8.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

