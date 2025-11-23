Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $42,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PSMT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.9%

PSMT stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $99,941.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,768.32. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.55, for a total value of $149,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,135.95. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 22,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,968 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

