Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 69,995 Shares of Service Properties Trust $SVC

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 78.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,995 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 160.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SVC. Zacks Research raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Service Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 5.6%

SVC opened at $1.71 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

