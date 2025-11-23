Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. $APPS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,869,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 893,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,812 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $12,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 437,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 29,604.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 818,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 14.59%.The firm had revenue of $140.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

