WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.1111.

WYFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered WhiteFiber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $260,000. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth about $353,000.

WYFI opened at $17.34 on Friday. WhiteFiber has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

