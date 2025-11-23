Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $13.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 475.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 231.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 38.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR opened at $13.91 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.39. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $236.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

