Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Lightwave Logic Inc. $LWLG

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 5.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 367,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 67,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lightwave Logic

In related news, Director Ronald A. Bucchi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 185,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,764.51. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,126.22. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $106,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWLG opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. Lightwave Logic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $549.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.58.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 22,321.05% and a negative return on equity of 66.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lightwave Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

