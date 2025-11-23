Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 360,100 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 72.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 858,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $217,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 338,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,228 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.59. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The firm had revenue of $164.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 target price on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 67,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $2,416,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,620. The trade was a 58.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 27,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $817,095.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,173 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,490.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,380. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

