Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.1111.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Teradata from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Teradata Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:TDC opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $33.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. The firm had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 63.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 58,040 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

