Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.5714.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMRA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 1,915,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,977.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 6,046,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,782,427.27. This trade represents a 46.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kristina Burow bought 1,915,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,046,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,782,427.27. This represents a 46.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 41.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $389.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

