Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of CNTX stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $100.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 92,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 134,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

