W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 148.4% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

