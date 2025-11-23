Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.5556.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Insider Transactions at Popular

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,240,584.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,495.31. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,818,000 after purchasing an additional 60,701 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $905,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth about $224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 33.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $532,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $114.84 on Friday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. Popular had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 17.63%.The company had revenue of $720.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Popular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

