Strategy Inc $MSTR Stake Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Strategy were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Strategy during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Strategy by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Strategy by 1,867.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategy alerts:

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,890.62. This trade represents a 70.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,399 shares of company stock worth $3,539,220 and have sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $170.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 3.87. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $166.31 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.75.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The company had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.