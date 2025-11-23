Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 19,900 ADT Inc. $ADT

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,900 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth $169,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 897,334 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ADT by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,727,193 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $209,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ADT by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADT shares. Zacks Research cut ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

ADT Stock Up 1.3%

ADT stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.00. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

