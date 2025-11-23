Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,611 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $84,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,055,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,063,609,000 after buying an additional 284,814 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $53,760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,666,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,418,000 after buying an additional 175,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.82.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $174.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.67 and a 1-year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. This represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

