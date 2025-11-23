Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 5,060 Shares of Universal Corporation $UVV

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Universal were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Universal from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Universal Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $52.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $754.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.30 million. Universal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In related news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 135,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,987.26. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.