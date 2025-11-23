Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,236,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,168.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 239,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after buying an additional 220,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,115,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,919,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $32,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.34.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $7,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total transaction of $1,380,930.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,040 in the last 90 days. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.