Entropy Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 546.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 109.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $86.49 and a one year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.08). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $119.31.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

