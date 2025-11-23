Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,980,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,698,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 118.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,382,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,428,000 after purchasing an additional 748,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2,096.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 475,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $32,085,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cfra Research raised shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qorvo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Qorvo Stock Up 3.1%

Qorvo stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.19. Qorvo had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,293,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,010. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.