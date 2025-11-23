Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 827.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,664,000 after buying an additional 706,656 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,236.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,483,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 93.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 664,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 320,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of ENPH opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and thirteen have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,635,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,197,546.08. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.