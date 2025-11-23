Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 27,860 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,046,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 305,093 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 648,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after buying an additional 471,027 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $51,817,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 823.8% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 73,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $193,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,205.76. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $148,462.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of KNX opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

