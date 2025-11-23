Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.3% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 105,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.6%

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $456.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

