Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.31 Million Position in First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,066 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $968,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 34.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 137.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $64.57 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Stephens began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

