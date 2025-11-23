Entropy Technologies LP Sells 24,978 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,978 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 117.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CPT stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The firm had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

