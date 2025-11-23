Entropy Technologies LP Buys 59,445 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 365.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,445 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $261,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Kimco Realty by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at $702,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.31 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 125.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,031.60. This trade represents a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

