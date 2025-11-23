Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 327 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDEX by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,050,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,007,000 after acquiring an additional 831,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,682,000 after purchasing an additional 206,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,249,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,650 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 872,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

IDEX Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of IEX stock opened at $170.72 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.27 and a 200-day moving average of $171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

IDEX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

