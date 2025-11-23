JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,873,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 103.8% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 135,923 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,028,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Finally, 21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,906,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $945.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $47.79.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

