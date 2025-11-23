Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 2.8% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $234.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.05. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.54 and a 12-month high of $584.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.