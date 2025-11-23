Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 4,423.1% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 644.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $54,302,728.14. Following the sale, the chairman owned 975,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,218,637.14. The trade was a 44.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:BROS opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $86.88.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
