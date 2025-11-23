Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.70.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $154.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average of $172.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 175,258 shares of company stock valued at $27,146,307 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

