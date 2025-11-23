Empowered Funds LLC Buys 1,793 Shares of Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 790,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 91,019 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Encore Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.25. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.The firm had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.