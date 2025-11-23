Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after buying an additional 412,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVTR opened at $51.70 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

