Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,410 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 515.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

