Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 12,390 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF $OIH

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OIH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $355,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $281.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.32 and a 200-day moving average of $249.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $191.21 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

