iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,722 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,241,000 after purchasing an additional 343,527 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,774,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,900,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 41,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 399,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,006,000 after buying an additional 64,877 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITB opened at $98.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $82.71 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

