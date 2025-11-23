Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 7,546 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 470,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 1.3%

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

