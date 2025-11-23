Creative Planning Has $3.14 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,290 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,570,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,216,000 after buying an additional 271,917 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $213,092,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PulteGroup by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,579,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $120.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average is $117.46. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

