Creative Planning Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 527.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $309.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $293.43 and a 12-month high of $472.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.91.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

