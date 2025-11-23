Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHD

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.